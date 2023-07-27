LeBron James Gives Thanks For Support After Bronny James’ Cardiac Arrest

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

LeBron James thanked supporters after his son Bronny’s recovery from a cardiac arrest at a USC practice.Read more.

NBA superstar LeBron James expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support his family has received following the news of his son Bronny James’ cardiac arrest.

The incident occurred during a workout at the Galen Center at USC on Monday, July 24, 2023.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone [is] doing great, we have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready, but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us,” LeBron James posted on Twitter on Thursday (July 27).

I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your… — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 27, 2023

Bronny James, 18, was practicing at the USC basketball facility in Los Angeles when he suffered a cardiac arrest just before 9:30 a.m. local time on Monday.

He lost consciousness during the cardiac event and received initial treatment from team medical staff before being transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

According to a statement by a James family spokesperson, Bronny is now out of the ICU and in stable condition. “Yesterday while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” the spokesperson said.

The James family has requested respect and privacy during this time. “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” the statement read.

The sports world quickly rallied around the James family, with messages of support pouring in from athletes and sports media members. Among those who shared messages was Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during an NFL game earlier this year.

Bronny James, who committed to USC in May 2023, is preparing for his first college basketball season. He is eligible for the 2024 NBA draft, with his father expressing his desire to play with his son in the league as his playing career reaches its final stages.