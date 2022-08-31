LeBron James Calls Kendrick Lamar One Of A Kind

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Footage of Bron dancing to “Family Ties” goes viral.

Some of the buzz surrounding Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers album has died down since its release on May 13. However, the pgLang leader still has a huge fan in NBA great LeBron James.

Kendrick Lamar launched “The Big Steppers Tour” on June 23. The international trek landed in Vancouver on August 28. LeBron James attended that Canadian show.

After watching Kendrick Lamar perform at the Rogers Arena, LeBron James took to social media to praise the Compton emcee. The 4-time NBA Champion also acknowledged British Columbia’s most populous city.

“Vancouver!! Thank you for the hospitality over the weekend. 1st time in your beautiful, wonderful city! @kendricklamar you’re 1 of a kind my brother! SPECIAL show by a SPECIAL person! Appreciate the love! 🙏🏾✊🏾🤎👑,” posted James on Twitter.

LeBron James Turns Up To “Family Ties”

Footage of LeBron James having a good time at Kendrick Lamar’s concert made its way to the internet. In the clip, the Los Angeles Lakers player is seen dancing to “Family Ties” by Lamar and Baby Keem.

The Grammy-winning, 2x-Platinum “Family Ties” lives on Baby Keem’s The Melodic Blue studio LP. Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 295,000 first-week units. The project has since slipped to #24 on the latest Billboard 200.

LeBron James has an extensive connection to Hip Hop culture. The self-described Hip Hop historian executive produced 2 Chainz’s 2019 album Rap or Go to the League. The 18-time NBA All-Star also regularly promotes rappers’ music on his social media accounts.

A year ago, Lebron James named The Lox member Jadakiss as the most underrated Hip Hop artist of all time. Back in May, LBJ listed Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle, Jay-Z’s Black Album, The Notorious B.I.G.’s Life After Death and Nas’s It Was Written as his Top 5 Hip Hop albums.