LeBron James Blast The Media For Silence Over Disgusting Jerry Jones Photo But Making A Big Deal Over Kyrie Irving

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

NBA All-Star player pointed out the press did not ask him about Jerry Jones’ sick photo from 1957.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James blasted the members of the press for asking him about Kyrie Irving and not about Jerry Jones, TMZ reports.

After the Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 128 to 109, the NBA star had some questions for the media.

“I got one question for you guys before you guys leave,” the 37-year-old said. “I was thinking when I was on my way over here, I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo.”

The athlete referred to a recently resurfaced photo from 1957 of the Dallas Cowboys owner as a teen. Jones is standing with a group of teens stopping six Black students from getting into a school after it was desegregated in the middle of the civil rights era.

“When the Kyrie [Irving] thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that,” James said. “When I watch Kyrie talk, and he says, ‘I know who I am, but I want to keep the same energy when we’re talking about my people and the things that we’ve been through,’ and that Jerry Jones photo is one of those moments that our people, Black people, have been through in America.”

“And I feel like as a Black man, as a Black athlete, as someone with power and a platform, when we do something wrong, or something that people don’t agree with, it’s on every single tabloid, every single news coverage, it’s on the bottom ticker. It’s asked about every single day,” LeBron added.

This is not the first time LeBron James made a comment about Jones. He stopped cheering for the Cowboys, his team, because he took a hard position on allowing players to kneel during the national anthem.