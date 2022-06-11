LeBron James Wants To Be NBA Boss With His Own Team In Las Vegas

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

LeBron James is a billionaire. And now he is looking to spread that wealth to Las Vegas with his own NBA team!

LeBron James is planning to start his own NBA franchise in Las Vegas.

The basketball legend, who is contracted to the Los Angeles Lakers, has previously expressed an interest in owning an NBA team when he retires as a player.

With league bosses rumored to be considering taking new teams to Seattle and Sin City, LeBron James said he is eyeing the latter franchise.

“I want a team in Vegas,” the billionaire sportsman said in the latest episode of his HBO talk show, “Uninterrupted: The Shop,” “I want the team in Vegas.”

The 37-year-old has already dabbled in sports team ownership as he has stakes in Liverpool FC and the Boston Red Sox. During his time in L.A. he has also stepped up his involvement in showbusiness with his SpringHill development and production company.

If he plans to continue playing, possibly to join a team with his 17-year-old son Bronny, he’ll have to wait, however, as league rules would prevent him from owning a team while still a player.

Las Vegas is becoming an increasingly popular sporting hub, as it now has an NFL team in the shape of the Las Vegas (formerly Oakland) Raiders.