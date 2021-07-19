LeBron James Reacts To ‘Space Jam’ Topping ‘Black Widow’ At The Box Office

The LA Laker and the ‘Looney Tunes’ beat out the Scarlett Johansson-led MCU flick.

4-time NBA champion LeBron James can now claim to be a blockbuster movie star. James was the lead actor of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Space Jam: A New Legacy which is currently the #1 movie in America.

Space Jam: A New Legacy brought in $31,650,000 at the weekend box office. The live-action/animated sports comedy surpassed the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Widow for the top spot.

LeBron James reacted to the news of the opening weekend numbers for the sequel to 1996’s Space Jam. The Los Angeles Lakers All-Star posted an article about the box office numbers with a caption that simply read, “Hi Haters! 😁.”

Besides LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy also starred Don Cheadle, Cedric Joe, Sonequa Martin-Green, Khris Davis, Ceyair J. Wright, Harper Leigh Alexander, Ernie Johnson Jr., Lil Rel Howery, and Wood Harris. Plus, the voice cast includes Jeff Bergman, Eric Bauza, Zendaya, Gabriel Iglesias, Rosario Dawson, and more.

NBA players Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, and Klay Thompson also contributed to the new Space Jam. Malcolm D. Lee (Roll Bounce, Girls Trip) directed the motion picture. Space Jam: A New Legacy is presently available in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service.

The original Space Jam grossed $90 million at the domestic box office and $140 million at the international box office for a total of $230 million. Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan led that Looney Tunes-supported movie.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) contains songs by 24kGoldn, Lil Wayne, Chance The Rapper, John Legend, Saweetie, Salt-N-Pepa, Kash Doll, Lil Uzi Vert, Saint Jhn, SZA, Dame D.O.L.L.A, and other music acts. Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin performed “We Win” at the 2021 BET Awards.