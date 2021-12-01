LeBron James Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19

LeBron James has tested positive for COVID-19 and missed Tuesday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings. TMZ Sports report that “LeBron James tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon using a lateral flow test. James was given a follow-up PCR test to confirm the diagnosis. However, that test came back negative. LeBron was then given a […]

TMZ Sports report that “LeBron James tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon using a lateral flow test. James was given a follow-up PCR test to confirm the diagnosis. However, that test came back negative. LeBron was then given a third tie-breaker test … which came back positive.”

Reports suggest that he is currently asymptomatic, however, according to NBA insider, Shams Charania of The Athletic:

“Lakers star LeBron James will be sidelined for at least 10 days, or unless he returns two negative test results in 24 hours moving forward.”

"Lakers star LeBron James will be sidelined for at least 10 days, or unless he returns two negative test results in 24 hours moving forward."

Meanwhile, ESPN also reports that LeBron James will sit out several games as per the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Meanwhile, ESPN also reports that LeBron James will sit out several games as per the NBA's health and safety protocols.

While LeBron James is fully vaccinated he has encouraged others to exercise personal choice when considering whether to get the jab.

“We’re talking about individuals’ bodies,” he said back in September. “We’re not talking about something that’s political, or racism, or police brutality. Things of that nature. We’re talking about people’s bodies and well-being.”

He added, “So, I don’t feel like, for me personally, that I should get involved in what other people should do for their bodies and their livelihoods.”