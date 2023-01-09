LeBron James Responds To A Report Claiming His Patience Is “Waning” In Los Angeles

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

King James has some words for an NBA reporter.

18-time All-Star LeBron James has had a rocky experience as a Los Angeles Laker. The franchise missed the playoffs in 2019, won the NBA championship in 2020, and lost in the first round of the playoffs in 2021. Then in 2022, the Lakers missed the postseason again.

The 2022-2023 season has been a rollercoaster ride for Lakers fans as well. Their season kicked off with ten losses in twelve games. LeBron James and the rest of the team currently sit in 11th place in the Western Conference.

On January 8, NBA writer Sam Amick published an article titled “LeBron James is tired of waiting for Lakers moves: What our walk-and-talk chat revealed” for The Athletic. Amick also promoted the piece on Twitter.

“LeBron James to @TheAthletic on the Lakers’ roster plans: ‘Y’all know what the f*** should be happening.’ More here on his waning patience, how his greatness is forcing this conversation, and why he deserves more help,” tweeted Sam Amick.

LeBron James to @TheAthletic on the Lakers' roster plans: "Y'all know what the f*** should be happening."



More here on his waning patience, how his greatness is forcing this conversation, and why he deserves more help https://t.co/Y20h9gf9jS — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) January 8, 2023

The Lakers & LeBron James Close In On A 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament Spot

LeBron James directly responded to Amick’s commentary with his own quote-tweet. He also pointed out the recent on-court boom for the Los Angeles Lakers over the last ten days.

“Hey Sam, actually my patience isn’t waning. You make it sound like I’m frustrated when I’m really not. I told you over and over, my job is focused on the guys in the locker room, my job isn’t the roster. That’s the reality of that conversation,” posted LeBron James.

The 4-time NBA champion continued, “And I said what I said with the [utmost] respect and calmness cause that’s the mood I’m in! [You’re] welcome! 5 game winning streak. 😉👑.” The Lakers defeated the Sacramento Kings on January 7 for their fifth straight victory.

As of press time, the Lakers are half a game behind the Portland Trailblazers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Phoenix Suns for the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament race. All three of those teams are under 500 in their last ten games.

Hey Sam actually my patience isn’t waning. You make it sound like I’m frustrated when I’m really not. I told you over and over, my job is focused on the guys in the locker room, my job isn’t the roster. That’s the reality of that conversation. And I said what I said with the https://t.co/NocLse0dVf — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 8, 2023