LeBron James Reveals His “Second Decision” & Seriously Enrages Fans

LeBron James angered fans after his hyped “Second Decision” revealed a Hennessy ad, not retirement news, sparking backlash over the misleading tease.

Basketball fans across the nation felt deceived Tuesday (October 7) after LeBron James revealed his highly anticipated “Second Decision” was nothing more than a Hennessy advertisement.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar had teased the announcement on Monday on social media. _He used language that echoed his famous 2010 “Decision” broadcast. Fans immediately began speculating about retirement or a major career move.

“The decision of all decisions” turned out to be a partnership with the luxury cognac brand. The ad promotes a new limited edition Hennessy VSOP by LeBron James.

Fans reacted with anger and disappointment across social media platforms. Many felt misled by the marketing campaign that played on one of the most controversial moments in NBA history.

“A grown ah 40 year old man baiting for attention just for an ad,” one user fumed. Another said: “S##t like this is why Jordan is better than yo a##.”

Ticket prices for Lakers games skyrocketed in anticipation of the announcement. According to ESPN, single tickets jumped from about $82 to $580 on Vivid Seats after James posted his cryptic message.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to be able to play the game that I love for another season,” James said at NBA media days last week. “However the journey lays out this year, I’m super-invested because I don’t know when the end is.”

The 40-year-old James is the NBA’s oldest active player. He is set to appear in his 23rd season, which would be a league record.

The “Second Decision” reference deliberately called back to James’ 2010 ESPN special. In that broadcast, he announced that he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat. The move shocked the basketball world and angered Cleveland fans.

James won two championships with the Miami Heat before returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014. He delivered the city’s first major sports title in 52 years when the Cavaliers won the 2016 NBA championship.

The Hennessy campaign transforms that iconic narrative into what the company calls “a cultural moment.” However, many fans saw it as an exploitation of their emotional investment in James’ career decisions.

Social media users expressed frustration with the marketing stunt. Some called it tone-deaf, given the genuine concern about James’ future in basketball.

James has not announced any plans for retirement. He continues to play at an elite level despite his age. The Lakers begin their season this month with James and his son, Bronny, both on the roster.

