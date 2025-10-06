LeBron James “The Second Decision” Post Has Laker Fans Terrified – Here’s Why

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

LeBron James teased a major announcement called “The Second Decision” and Laker fans are is now bracing for his retirement.

LeBron James dropped a cryptic teaser Monday that has the sports world buzzing, hinting at a major announcement titled “The Second Decision” and reigniting speculation about his NBA future.

The 40-year-old Los Angeles Lakers forward posted a short video on social media showing him seated across from another man on a basketball court.

The caption read: “The decision of all decisions. October 7th. 12pm EST.”

Now approaching his 41st birthday in December, James remains one of the league’s most dominant figures. But with his 23rd season about to begin, questions around his retirement are growing louder.

The timing of this announcement—just before the Lakers tip off their new campaign—has many wondering if James is preparing to walk away from the game.

The decision of all decisions. October 7th. 12pm EST. 🫡👑 #TheSecondDecision pic.twitter.com/1uop8sIU25 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 6, 2025

Still, not everyone is convinced this is a farewell. James has built a billion-dollar business portfolio, including ventures in film, television and sports ownership. Some believe the announcement could be tied to a marketing effort or brand expansion rather than a career-ending revelation.

The post instantly drew comparisons to his 2010 ESPN special “The Decision”, where James revealed he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat. That moment triggered widespread backlash, especially in Cleveland and changed the tone of NBA free agency forever.

Then-Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert labeled it a “cowardly betrayal,” and angry fans burned his jersey in protest. James would go on to win two titles in Miami before returning to Cleveland in 2014.

Off the court, James continues to break barriers. In April, he became the first male pro athlete to be turned into a Ken doll by Mattel. Last year, he and his son Bronny made history as the first father-son duo to share an NBA court after Bronny joined the Lakers.

Since being drafted No. 1 overall by Cleveland in 2003, James has won four championships and rewritten the league’s record books. His career has spanned three franchises—Cleveland, Miami and Los Angeles—with each move sparking intense media coverage.

Online reactions to Monday’s teaser have ranged from emotional farewells to speculation about a new business venture. The buzz reflects James’ rare status as both a basketball icon and a global brand.

The announcement is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m. GMT and will likely draw massive attention, whatever the message may be.

I am hearing credible reports that Lebron James' Second Decision is going to reveal that Lebron is retiring from basketball and will be joining Bad Bunny on stage at the Super Bowl, his stage name will be Bad Bronny, and he will be wearing a custom made dress — The Redding Zinger (@mRedding08) October 6, 2025

we all gonna be posted up expecting lebron retirement but he just announces his brand new lebron james taco at taco bell pic.twitter.com/ssCH3ycZBt — 𝐒𝐏𝐱𝐂𝐄 (@CraZeD721) October 6, 2025

LeBron James vai aposentar e vai deixar o Bronny como presente para os lakers, pqp — matheus (@thieunox) October 6, 2025

If LeBron James is retiring, his last regular season game will be against the Utah Jazz. The late Kobe Bryant played his regular season game against the Jazz. — Liaudwin Seaberry Jr. (@LiaudwinJr) October 6, 2025

LeBron Ramone James

You’re not fooling anybody. 🤦🏾‍♂️

Done scared these people half to death. — TeeJayXP (@teejayxp23) October 6, 2025

I dont think many Americans will be able to survive a year long LeBron James farewell tour. Please don’t do this to us LeBron. — Jimmy Roundball (@JamesRoundball) October 6, 2025