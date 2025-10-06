LeBron James “The Second Decision” Post Has Laker Fans Terrified – Here’s Why

LeBron James dropped a cryptic teaser Monday that has the sports world buzzing, hinting at a major announcement titled “The Second Decision” and reigniting speculation about his NBA future.
The 40-year-old Los Angeles Lakers forward posted a short video on social media showing him seated across from another man on a basketball court.
The caption read: “The decision of all decisions. October 7th. 12pm EST.”
Now approaching his 41st birthday in December, James remains one of the league’s most dominant figures. But with his 23rd season about to begin, questions around his retirement are growing louder.
The timing of this announcement—just before the Lakers tip off their new campaign—has many wondering if James is preparing to walk away from the game.
Still, not everyone is convinced this is a farewell. James has built a billion-dollar business portfolio, including ventures in film, television and sports ownership. Some believe the announcement could be tied to a marketing effort or brand expansion rather than a career-ending revelation.
The post instantly drew comparisons to his 2010 ESPN special “The Decision”, where James revealed he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat. That moment triggered widespread backlash, especially in Cleveland and changed the tone of NBA free agency forever.
Then-Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert labeled it a “cowardly betrayal,” and angry fans burned his jersey in protest. James would go on to win two titles in Miami before returning to Cleveland in 2014.
Off the court, James continues to break barriers. In April, he became the first male pro athlete to be turned into a Ken doll by Mattel. Last year, he and his son Bronny made history as the first father-son duo to share an NBA court after Bronny joined the Lakers.
Since being drafted No. 1 overall by Cleveland in 2003, James has won four championships and rewritten the league’s record books. His career has spanned three franchises—Cleveland, Miami and Los Angeles—with each move sparking intense media coverage.
Online reactions to Monday’s teaser have ranged from emotional farewells to speculation about a new business venture. The buzz reflects James’ rare status as both a basketball icon and a global brand.
The announcement is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m. GMT and will likely draw massive attention, whatever the message may be.