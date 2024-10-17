LeBron James Catches Heat For Welcoming Big Meech Home

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

LeBron James ruffled some feathers with his reaction to Black Mafia Family co-founder Big Meech’s prison release.

LeBron James generated controversy just a few days before the 2024-2025 NBA regular season begins. The basketball superstar faced backlash for celebrating Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s prison release on Thursday (October 17).

“Welcome home Big Meech!!” LeBron James wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Big Meech, the co-founder of the notorious Black Mafia Family, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug trafficking and money laundering in 2008. He was released this week to finish serving his sentence at a halfway house in Florida.

“He used his time in prison to focus on personal growth and transformation, and now he has the opportunity to begin a new chapter,” Big Meech’s attorney Brittany K. Barnett said in a statement. “He’s out, but millions more remain trapped inside — there’s still so much work to be done. We need to push for real change, for a justice system that recognizes the dignity and potential for redemption in every individual.”

Big Meech and the Black Mafia Family were well-known for their Hip-Hop ties during their heyday. More recently, 50 Cent exposed Big Meech’s life story to a wider audience by producing the STARZ series BMF. Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. portrayed his father in the show.

According to federal records, Big Meech’s sentence is scheduled to end on January 27, 2026. His brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s release date is August 17, 2025.