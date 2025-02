Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar’s “tv off” collaborator, Lefty Gunplay, was arrested in El Paso ahead of a scheduled performance.

Lefty Gunplay, the Los Angeles-based rapper who gained notoriety after being featured on Kendrick Lamar’s GNX album cut “tv off,” was arrested in El Paso, Texas, on Monday (February 24).

According to local CBS affiliate 4 News, authorities apprehended the West Coast rapper ahead of a scheduled performance in the city. He was hit with three charges: failure to wear a seatbelt, possession of a prohibited item in a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance. Lefty Gunplay was subsequently booked into the El Paso County Jail.

The controlled substance charge pertains to the possession of four to 200 grams of an unidentified substance. Under Texas law, a conviction could result in a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. The rapper posted a $35,000 bond and was released on the same day he was booked.

Lefty Gunplay was in El Paso to host a party and perform at Friends Sports Bar & Kitchen but missed the event due to his arrest. Footage surfaced online allegedly showing Lefty Gunplay in handcuffs being escorted by a police officer at a medical facility in the city.

The rapper briefly addressed the situation after his release in an interview with local radio host Patti Diaz.

“Later on, I’ll get into further details on what really happened, but if you know, you know,” he explained. “I feel like I gotta make it up to my El Paso fans. I know I got a lot of fans in Texas. Things didn’t work out the way they were supposed to, but at the end of the day, everything happens for a reason. I love Texas… Hopefully we can make it right.”

When asked about beef with Texas rappers, Lefty Gunplay replied, “Don’t believe everything you hear on the internet.”