Legendary New York City DJ Chuck Chillout Suffers Major Medical Crisis

Legendary New York City DJ Chuck Chillout, who started his career in 1982 with WRKS 98.7 Kiss FM, suffered a major medical crisis last week. Social media posts that read “prayers for Chuck Chillout” started popping up on Thursday (August 1), the same day he was to host his 40th Radio Anniversary Party in the Bronx.

Those close to Chuck Chillout weren’t willing to go on record to discuss his condition, but Chuck D provided an update on Chuck Chillout’s current status on Friday (August 2). Taking to Twitter, the Public Enemy frontman explained why Chuck Chillout is so important, not only to hum but Hip-Hop at-large. His tweet arrived just a day after Chuck D celebrated his 64th birthday.

“A sincere thank you to everyone on this App that wished me a Happy Birthday,” he wrote. “My phone imploded and a spent a majority of my time with my HipHop hero @djchuckchillout who is going through major surgery today. Prayers up for Chuck a man who first made Public Enemy known and so many others. The first DJ who played us.

“Coincidentally I visited Chuck for 5 hours with another Radio hero Fred Buggs in the very SAME hospital I was BORN in 64 years to the DAY. Booth Mem Queens . Think God DID that . No mystery. Thank you all and im doing a special tribute show tonight for my bro @CHINOXL on AndYouDontStop! Life flows on.”

A sincere thank you to everyone on this App that wished me a Happy Birthday. My phone imploded and a spent a majority of my time with my HipHop hero @djchuckchillout who is going through major surgery today. 🙏🏿up for Chuck a man who first made Public Enemy known and so many… pic.twitter.com/WdfIl96YDW — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) August 2, 2024

Further updates on Chuck Chillout’s Facebook page indicate his surgery, which is heart-related, went well, but he’s still not out of the woods. As one person wrote, “Good news. Chuck Chillout is now in the recovery room located within the ICU. We enter the golden 24…. Prayers warriors needed.”

As Chuck D mentioned, Chuck Chillout was instrumental in breaking many Hip-Hop artists during his time as a radio DJ in the 1980s and 1990s. Some of the notable artists he helped introduce to a wider audience include Boogie Down Productions (KRS-One and DJ Scott La Rock), Public Enemy, Eric B. & Rakim, LL COOL J, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, EPMD, A Tribe Called Quest and De La Soul, artists who benefited from the exposure and support provided by DJs like Chuck Chillout.