Legendary Rap Scribe Datwon Thomas Discusses New Boss Role As Executive At Dick Clark Productions

One of AllHipHop’s favorite people is moving on up. Check out what’s going on with VIBE’s Datwon Thomas!

Datwon Thomas, a pillar in Hip-Hop media, has a new journey in his career. The longtime editor-in-chief of VIBE magazine is the newly minted executive producer of talent for Dick Clark Productions. He already serves as the VP of culture and media at parent company Penske Media Corp.

His 13-year tenure at VIBE won’t come to a total end as, he will continue as editor-at-large. Thomas’ new role involves working on talent strategy, relations, bookings, and related creative aspects, primarily from the New York and Los Angeles offices.

He told AllHipHop he’ll utilize all of this talents and experience in his new position.

“This newly created role at DCP allows me to use all of my career skillsets in talent curation, booking and development,” Thomas told AllHipHop. “I believe the major wins is learning and assisting the incredibly awesome team I’ll be working alongside in the talent department.”

Furthermore, the industry vet said he hoped to bring in a fresh energy to DCP.

“This position is one that I would like to grow into a special experience and help usher in new ideas and themes to the brand,” he explained.

Thomas has been involved with Dick Clark Productions since 2019, consulting on various awards shows and specials.

“I’m looking to expand on what the Hip-Hop landscape taught me and bring it to different stages in entertainment. I’m excited for the future,” he concluded.

DCP operates under Penske Media Eldridge (PME), a collaborative venture between Penske Media, the parent company of The Hollywood Reporter, and Eldridge.

Below is AHH’s Grouchy Greg, P. Frank Williams and Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur with Datwon Thomas (far left) at an AllHipHop Pre-Grammy party earlier this year.