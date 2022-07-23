Legendary Rapper Turned Congressman Doitall Shares Advice Tupac Gave Him

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pac told Doitall that one day he would have to do something he might not want to, and 25 years later he is a councilman.

New Jersey rapper-turned-politician Dupré “Doitall” Kelly from the Hip-Hop group Lords of the Underground recently became the first platinum-selling artist to be elected to public office after winning a seat in Newark’s city council this year.

On Friday, July 1st, he had his inauguration ceremony.

The “Chief Rocka” said this day was long-coming and reminded him of a conversation he had with Tupac before his premature death.

“I had a conversation with Tupac Shakur about this day. I wish he could be here to see me this day,” Councilman Kelly shared.

“Over 25 years ago, he and I had a conversation in an Orlando hotel room, and he said that we shouldn’t move from our cities, dude. He said, ‘We should come back and create nonprofits and create youth initiatives and youth programs. We might also need to do some things that we may not want, and that means running for office.'”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, rappers and music execs came out to support his candidacy, including Redman, Queen Latifah, KRS One, Naughty By Nature, Damon Dash, and countless other celebrities around the globe.

Councilman Kelly won the West Ward council seat by a margin of 1,858 to 1,312 — 58.6% to 41.4% — over Chigozie Onyema, 35, a lawyer and former state official.

A proud Shaw University alum, member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc, and the founder of 211 Community Inc., the newly elected official is not hanging up his mic.

He has plans to release new music.

Doitall’s new album will be called the album Brenda’s Son, and he is currently starring in the feature film Respect The Jux, executive produced by Pusha T, starring Tony Sirico, Vado, Ciera Payton, and Tobias Truvillion.