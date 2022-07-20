U.K. Grime Pioneer Lethal Bizzle Shows Off Dramatic Transformation After Quitting Alcohol 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lethal Bizzle cut alcohol from his diet after a series of health scares led him to reevaluate his lifestyle, and the results are staggering.

Lethal Bizzle is all about transformations, making the move from grime scene pioneer to property developer, but his most recent change was one for his health.

The East London legend has been on a journey to improve his fitness following a series of health scares. He decided he needed to shape up a year and quit drinking and working on his diet and exercise. He documented his results on Tuesday (Jul. 19), showing off a before and after picture.

“On this day 1 year ago I quit alcohol. I’m 12 months alcohol free 😬!” Lethal Bizzle penned in the caption. “2021 was a wake up call year for me. Got Covid then my appendix had to come out. Had to change my life style. So I quit alcohol , changed my diet and started doing gym more regularly.

He continued, explaining that he hopes to motivate others to take their health seriously. “Health is wealth, too many people are dropping out of nowhere. I hope these pictures inspire u to look after yourself while u still can and get in that uncomfortable zone, coz the comfort zone won’t help u.❤️”

The post garnered a lot of attention from fans praising his journey and asking for tips. “I’m getting a lot of people asking questions about my fitness transformation.” he later shared on Twitter. “I will do a video later this week on it. Also might start filming my workouts 🤔”

A short time later, Lethal Bizzle shared his new fitness page where followers can learn how to “Live a healthy Dench Life Style.”

Live a Dench healthy life style 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/DHtZgsLedp — Dench life style (@Denchlifestyle) July 19, 2022

Though Lethal Bizzle has been focusing on his well being alongside making inroads in the Ghanaian property industry, he hasn’t neglected his fans. Last month he dropped the video for “Skint Gang.” Check it out below.

Lethal Bizzle – Skint Gang