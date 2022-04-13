U.K. Grime Icon Lethal Bizzle Reveals His Luxury Apartment Complex In Ghana

Lethal Bizzle is also celebrating his successful twenty-year-long music career with a new project with an accompanying NFT cover.

Lethal Bizzle has been busy making inroads in the Ghanaian property industry, announcing his latest luxury development complex is almost complete.

The entrepreneur and grime scene pioneer admitted, “I took a risk. And it’s paying off,” sharing a video on social media. “Sometimes just go for it and pray 🙏🏾,” he said, revealing the construction of the new properties.

Lethal Bizzle proudly showed off the apartment complex, currently covered in scaffolding, while contractors complete the mammoth task. Workers wearing hard hats are seen walking through the vast courtyard of the development that looks set to deliver the luxury promised.

“2 years ago, I invested in this luxury apartments development in Accra Ghana,” Lethal Bizzle explained. “We are near completion. “

I took a risk. And it’s paying off. Sometimes just go for it and pray 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/JLs8CUKoX8 — Skint Gang (@LethalBizzle) April 12, 2022

However, the More Fire Crew spitter has not stepped away from making music despite his success as a property mogul. Earlier this month, he announced he’s dropping a new project to celebrate two decades in the scene titled Lethal B Vs Lethal Bizzle. Furthermore, the “Pow” rapper revealed he’s releasing the tape’s cover art as an NFT.

“Celebrating my 20 year anniversary in music with a new project,” he wrote. “NFT front cover too!”

Celebrating my 20 year anniversary in music with a new project. NFT front cover too! Pre order here: https://t.co/b6vYkF6xYy pic.twitter.com/Jf01Q5Nvl4 — Skint Gang (@LethalBizzle) April 1, 2022

He first teased Lethal B Vs Lethal Bizzle during the video for his latest single video, his first in years. Before dropping the new tape he teamed up with Kenny Allstar on the decks for Practice Hours, released at the end of March. Check it out below.

Lethal Bizzle x Kenny Allstar – Practice Hours