Lifetime Releases Trailer For ‘TLC Forever’ Documentary

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Watch the teaser for the upcoming production.

TLC Forever will premiere on Saturday, June 3. The Lifetime documentary covers the careers of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas.

An official trailer for TLC Forever arrived this week. The 102-second teaser video features appearances by T-Boz, Chilli, Academy Award winner Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, and Hip Hop legend Missy Elliott.

Lifetime and A&E will simulcast the two-hour, Matthew Kay-directed TLC Forever. Viewers will get to either discover or relive the hurdles and triumphs the “Waterfalls” hitmakers faced during their run to the top of the music business.

T-Boz, Left Eye, and Chilli formed TLC in the early 1990s. Industry veteran Perri “Pebbles” Reid began managing the trio. Pebbles eventually helped them secure a label deal with Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Antonio “L.A.” Reid’s LaFace Records.

TLC’s debut album, Ooooooohhh… On the TLC Tip, dropped in 1992. Two years later, the Atlanta-based girl group returned with CrazySexyCool. TLC scored their first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 when 1999’s FanMail debuted atop the chart.

The Recording Industry Association of America certified FanMail as 6x-Platinum. CrazySexyCool managed to earn a Diamond Award from the RIAA by earning 12x-Platinum status. Additionally, TLC has four No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

VH1 aired CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story biographical television movie in 2013. Keke Palmer played Chilli, Niatia “Lil Mama” Kirkland played Left Eye, and Drew Sidora played T-Boz. The cast also included Rochelle Aytes, Evan Ross, and Carl Anthony Payne II.

Despite all the commercial success, TLC’s story also has tragedy. Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes died in April 2002 at the age of 30. She passed away from a car accident in La Ceiba, Honduras. T-Boz and Chilli went on to put out the 3D album with posthumous vocals by Left Eye in October 2002.