Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame CEO Praises Missy Elliott: She’s The Full Package

Missy Elliott is one of the fourteen nominees for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class. The Hip Hop legend has the chance to be the first female rapper to earn the coveted induction.

Greg Harris, CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, spoke with the Audacy internet radio platform about the 2023 nominations. In particular, Harris praised Missy Elliott.

“When we were talking about the nomination and Missy Elliott’s name came up, some of the folks in the committee shared that if they’re putting together a Hip Hop tribute people will frequently ask, ‘Is Missy gonna be on the show?'” said Greg Harris.

He added, “All of the other artists look to her as a leader; she’s an amazing songwriter, amazing performer, and she also produces her own stuff. She’s the full package, and it would be fitting if she’s the first female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

4-Time Grammy Winner Missy Elliott Has A Four-Decade Career In Entertainment

Missy Elliott first broke into the music business as a member of the 1990s-era R&B girl group Sista. She eventually worked as a songwriter for established acts such as Jodeci, Whitney Houston, Raven-Symoné, Total, 702, Destiny’s Child, and Aaliyah.

In 1997, Missy Elliott released her debut solo album Supa Dupa Fly. The studio LP earned Platinum certification from the RIAA. Supa Dupa Fly also received a Best Rap Album nomination at the 40th Annual Grammy Awards. Elliott eventually won four Grammys, including two Best Female Rap Solo Performance victories.

A Tribe Called Quest is also up for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inclusion. Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, The White Stripes, and Warren Zevon are the other ’23 nominees.

“It’s just a great group that underscores… the diversity of what we think of as Rock & Roll. And really it’s not just one sound, it’s many sounds, and it’s an attitude. It’s an attitude and it’s a spirit, and that’s Rock & Roll,” Greg Harris told Audacy.