Lil Baby Addresses Alleged Photo Of Saweetie Sitting On His Lap

#LilBaby gets asked about the viral picture posted by #Saweetie.

The rumored rivalry taking place in the Quality Control Music camp could be bubbling over to the public. Several pictures, songs, and interviews have entangled Lil Baby, Quavo, Offset, Saweetie, and Cardi B into a web of cheating speculation.

A photo posted last year by Saweetie had the internet questioning if the “My Type” performer left her relationship with Quavo to link up with his labelmate Lil Baby. Then Quavo hinted at the situation on the Only Built for Infinity Links album with Takeoff.

“I said, Caresha please, ’cause she too messy. B#### f##### my dawg behind my back, but I ain’t stressing. You wanted the gang, you shoulda just said it, we would have blessed it,” raps Quavo on the “Messy” track.

At first, there was speculation that Quavo’s bars were about his Migos groupmate and Cardi B’s husband Offset. Migos seemingly parted ways before Only Built for Infinity Links dropped which had a lot of people wondering what led to the split.

However, there was also evidence to suggest Quavo penned those “Messy” lines about Lil Baby, not Quavo. For example, Quavo used the phrase “my dawg” in the song. Previously, he appeared on the remix of “My Dawg” by Lil Baby.

In November 2021, Saweetie shared a photo of herself sitting on a man’s lap. Social media users began pointing out that the guy in the picture had on a very similar outfit to Lil Baby. Then Baby released his It’s Only Me album and the rumor mill lit up again.

It’s Only Me‘s “Stand On It” features Lil Baby rapping, “I don’t want your b####, we can’t swap out.” That message from Baby appeared to be a response to Quavo’s Instagram Story post in 2021. At the time, the Georgia native wrote, “Ain’t tripping. We can swap it out! #QCTheLabel.”

Someone has now directly questioned Lil Baby about the Saweetie situation. In a preview for an upcoming interview with the Big Facts podcast, Big Bank asked Baby if he was the man in that viral picture with Saweetie.

“Nah,” answered Lil Baby before laughing with the Big Facts hosts. Big Bank also suggested it must be hard living Lil Baby’s lifestyle because of rumors being connected to his name. The Grammy winner replied, “I do have to like, move a certain way because of that, and I be trying my best.”