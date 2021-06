Chart-topping rappers Lil Baby and Lil Durk are heading out on the road this summer to support their #1 album “The Voice of the Heroes.”

Lil Baby and Lil Durk have announced that they will be going out on tour this summer to support their hit album *The Voice of the Heroes.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Brooklyn Nets James Harden is the executive producer on the project, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200,

Lil Baby dropped the news on his Instagram.

“Let’s See How Fast We Can Sell Out 👀👀 ! “ The Back Outside Tour “ Coming To A City Near You !! Get Your Tickets Now !!,” Lil Baby captioned the post.

The tour is called “The Back Outside Tour” and it will kick off right when school starts in the Fall, on Sept. 1 in Mansfield, Massachusetts at the Xfinity Center.

The post also revealed that the tour will last a little over one month and end on October 15 in West Palm Beach, Florida at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.

The tickets to the tour, which is produced by LiveNation, will go on sale on Friday, June 25 on LiveNation.com at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

If you are a Citi cardmember you can hop in the pre-sale line for tickets beginning Tuesday, June 22 at 10:00 a.m. local time until Thursday at 10:00 p.m.

Wed Sep 01 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Sep 03 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Fri Sep 10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sat Sep 11 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Sep 14 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wed Sep 15 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Fri Sep 17 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Mon Sep 20 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Wed Sep 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Thu Sep 23 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Fri Sep 24 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

Sat Sep 25 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Mon Sep 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Sep 30 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Mon Oct 04 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena

Wed Oct 06 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Thu Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Oct 09 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sun Oct 10 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Thu Oct 14 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 15 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre