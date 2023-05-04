Lil Baby Announces ‘Shonen Baby’ Manga

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The rapper will go on a journey to save his hometown from the evil Culture Vultures.

Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones continues to partner with the AXE brand. On July 11, the Atlanta native and AXE will launch a new manga titled Shonen Baby.

Fans can only access Lil Baby’s upcoming “digital art experience” by purchasing an AXE product from the Fine Fragrance Collection at Walmart. They will then receive Shonen Baby as a downloadable digital comic.

“Manga is incredibly popular among our guys, and we know how much of a manga fan Lil Baby is,” says Caroline Gregory, Global Brand Director at AXE.

Gregory continues, “We wanted to bring fans closer to the Lil Baby universe, scaling up our presence in the metaverse through a fresh and interactive digital experience to showcase all that the AXE Fine Fragrance Collection has to offer.”

AXE released a 15-second teaser for Shonen Baby on the company’s YouTube channel. In addition, the July 11 virtual launch event will feature exclusive clips from Baby and a Q&A with the creative team behind the manga.

“I’m a huge anime fan because that genre tells powerful stories with a lot of energy and action,” says Lil Baby.

He adds, “I was all in on the chance to co-produce an AXE manga. I got to flex my creative skills and share another part of my story. I hope people enjoy this other medium from me.”

Last year, Lil Baby also teamed up with AXE to present the Japanese anime-inspired All Axecess animated series. The It’s Only Me album creator stated at the time, “I’ve always been a big fan of anime.”