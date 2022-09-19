Lil Baby Apologizes For Canceling Festival Gig After Fans Riot In Vancouver

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Fans rioted after Lil Baby didn’t headline the 2022 Breakout Festival. Police arrested seven people for causing chaos.

A riot erupted at the 2022 Breakout Festival after organizers announced headliner Lil Baby was too sick to perform on Sunday (September 18).

Fans wreaked havoc at the PNE Amphitheatre in Vancouver, causing thousands of dollars in property damage. Seven people were arrested for their roles in the mayhem, according to multiple reports.

Lil Baby issued an apology for missing his performance on Monday (September 19). He explained why he couldn’t perform in an Instagram Stories post.

“I would like to start off by saying I truly apologize Vancouver, Canada, The Breakout Festival And To Everyone Who was in attendance!” Lil Baby wrote. “I have been going so hard these past few months without any breaks that it finally caught up with me. And My Body Completely Shut Down. I owe you guys big time and will for sure make up for it soon.”

Bruhh, Vancouver kids stupid as s### 😂 imagine causing a riot all because Lil Baby no showed Breakout Fest pic.twitter.com/wmQlSHweiL — Seven Costanza (@Raavxhimself) September 19, 2022

The Breakout Festival condemned the destructive actions of its patrons on social media. Organizers didn’t mention Lil Baby by name in the statement.

“Last night’s end to the 2022 Breakout Festival resulted in the worst case scenario of disappointment due to Sunday’s final performer canceling,” festival organizers said. “And we want to apologize to everyone who peacefully left the venue, as well as, the venue staff and the Hastings-Sunrise neighborhood for the way Breakout 2022 ended. We do not condone violence or destruction of property and are utterly disappointed with the way some of our patrons acted at this year’s event.”

Read the festival’s entire statement below.