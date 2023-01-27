Lil Baby Appears With Michael B. Jordan In ‘SNL’ Promo Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Heyy” rhymer is set to perform on the program.

Saturday Night Live tapped Lil Baby as the latest Hip Hop star to perform on the late-night sketch comedy show. This weekend’s episode will include the It’s Only Me album creator hitting the Studio 8H stage.

Lil Baby takes on the role of SNL‘s upcoming musical guest for the January 28th edition of the program. Plus, Creed III actor/director Michael B. Jordan will handle hosting duties that night.

Michael B. Jordan, Lil Baby, and Saturday Night Live cast member Heidi Gardner appeared in a new SNL promotional video. The clip features jokes about babies, Valentine’s Day, and NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Lil Baby joins a list of rappers who have shown up on Saturday Night Live for Season 48. Previously, SNL viewers got to watch performances by Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, and Black Star.

Fans can likely expect to see Lil Baby run through tracks from his It’s Only Me studio LP. That body of work debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in October 2022 with the singles “In a Minute” and “Heyy.”

Michael B. Jordan’s Creed III sports drama will hit American theaters on March 3, 2023. The motion picture represents the 35-year-old Newark, New Jersey native’s feature film directorial debut.