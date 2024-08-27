Lil Baby Arrested On Gun Charge In Las Vegas 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Baby was in town for a celebration, but he was busted in Las Vegas for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Lil Baby was reportedly arrested in Las Vegas on Monday (August 26) for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

On Tuesday (August 27), TMZ reported the “BAND4BAND” hitmaker was being held at Clark County Detention Center on $5,000 bail. It is unclear if the rapper remains in police custody.

Lil Baby’s attorneys, Drew Findling and David Chesnoff, confirmed the charges in a statement to TMZ.

“To be clear, [Lil Baby] has a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) Permit,” they shared. “On his behalf we are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding his arrest in Las Vegas.”

Lil Baby was in Sin City to celebrate his good friend James Harden’s birthday. Footage shows him partying with Harden, Travis Scott, Michael Rubin and other celebs at a birthday bash at Drai’s nightclub.

One video circulating online shows Lil Baby counting out a wad of 100-dollar bills to tip staff at Toca Madera restaurant. He reportedly left an $11,000 tip for lucky employees.

Lil Baby leaves an $11K tip at Toca Modera Restaurant in Las Vegas 💰 pic.twitter.com/aoUMEw7SMa — Spark Music (@Spark_Music_) August 27, 2024

Meanwhile, last week, Lil Baby revealed his plans to purchase all the stores he used to hustle outside. He has already bought at least one such property in Atlanta. It appears he wants to legitimize his weed-dealing past, turning the store into a smoke shop.

“I’m buying every store I trapped in front of,” he said while showing off the renovations in a video. “Ain’t nothing wrong with buying chains and watches and s###, I got a lot of that stuff,” he said before adding there are other things he wants to spend his hard-earned money on.