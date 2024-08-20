Lil Baby Buys Up Stores Where He Once Sold Weed 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Baby has come a long way from his days hustling on the streets, so far in fact, that he plans to buy every store he used to sell weed in front of.

In a recent video, Lil Baby showed off at least one such store undergoing renovations.

“I’m buying every store I trapped in front of,” he declared while panning the camera to show the construction work underway. “Ain’t nothing wrong with buying chains and watches and s###, I got a lot of that stuff,” he said before adding there are other things he wants to spend his hard-earned money on.

It appears Lil Baby wants to legitimize his weed-dealing past, turning the store into a smoke shop.

Lil Baby’s Hustler Past

Before becoming a rapper, Lil Baby sold weed with a clientele that included the QC roster, including Migos and Rich the Kid. During a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, Lil Baby claimed he was making “real money,” by the time he was just 16 years old.

“Needed the money, more than anything,” he says. “I knew all the drug dealers around my neighborhood. When I was like 10, 11, I was hanging out with a dude who was like 17. He was getting money to buy a car, having his own little spot. So he was a lot of my motivation, too.”

After ditching high school, by the age of 17, Lil Baby was forking out $2,000 a month on each of his two apartments. However, he soon got in trouble with the law and went to prison before committing to a career in the music industry in 2017.

While Lil Baby is in the process of renovating his stores, his Atlanta bachelor pad is stylish enough for an Architectural Digest feature. He recently went viral after giving the outlet a tour of his pad.

This home is one of the things where I can see how far I came,” he explained. “It took a lot to get here.”