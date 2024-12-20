Lil Baby Banned From Casinos After $9M Loss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Baby says losing $9 million in 40 hours convinced him to give up gambling for good.

Lil Baby says his gambling days are over after losing an astonishing $8 million to $9 million in just 40 hours.

Speaking candidly on Lil Yachty’s A Safe Place podcast, the artist admitted the eye-watering loss was the wake-up call he needed to quit for good.

“$8 million,” he said when discussing his heaviest gambling loss. “Like one day, probably like 40 hours straight, I lost like $8 million, $9 million. I made myself stop gambling.”

The Atlanta native revealed he took drastic action by enlisting the help of Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, who is also a longtime friend, to draft a letter that bans him from entering any casinos.

“I had Mike Rubin write a letter to every casino and ban me from the casino,” Lil Baby explained. “I just do s**t. I don’t gamble no more.”

The revelation sheds light on the often-hidden downside of gambling in celebrity culture, where rapid wealth accumulation can feed risky behaviors.

While Lil Baby has built a career defined by hits like “My Dawg” from his breakout 2017 mixtape Harder Than Hard, he admitted the staggering financial loss forced a shift in his personal life.

The rapper, who has grown to become one of Hip-Hop’s most prominent figures, is now charting a new course as he prepares to drop fresh music.

Following his 2022 album It’s Only Me, Lil Baby will kick off 2025 with two new projects, the first of which—WHAM (Who Hard As Me)—arrives on January 3.