Lil Baby, Big Sean, City Girls, Mulatto & More Perform At The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards

(AllHipHop News)
The BET network aired its annual Hip Hop Awards last night (October 27). Of course, the televised ceremony included performances by some of today’s top Hip Hop and R&B stars.
Impact Track winner Lil Baby opened the show by performing “We Paid” alongside 42 Dugg. Big Sean, Jhené Aiko, and Ty Dolla $ign ran through “Body Language. The City Girls presented “Kitty Talk” and “Jobs.”
Rap newcomer Mulatto recruited Gucci Mane for her medley of tracks. Quavo of the Migos performed a special tribute to Pop Smoke. Burna Boy and Chris Martin gave a performance of “Monsters You Made” The show closed out with 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne’s “Money Maker.”
Megan Thee Stallion was the big winner at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards by pulling off three victories, including Hip Hop Artist of the Year. Roddy Ricch and Beyoncé both won two trophies. Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean served as hosts.