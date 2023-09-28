Lil Baby Concert Shooting Suspect Is Rapper Who Recorded Songs With Victim

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Gunfire erupted at Lil Baby’s September 7 concert in Memphis, wounding rapper CEO Jizzle. Police arrested the alleged shooter weeks later.

Memphis police announced the arrest of Kevin Young, a 22-year-old man accused of shooting rapper CEO Jizzle at a Lil Baby concert. Young was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon, among other charges.

Young, who raps under the stage name Kato 2x or Kato2tymes, created music with the shooting victim. CEO Jizzle and Young’s latest collaboration “Step Brothers 2” dropped in April.

Police said Young is a “known and well-documented gang member associated with the Rich and Ruthless Gang.” He was previously arrested for first-degree murder in 2017 and aggravated assault in 2019.

Gunfire erupted at Lil Baby’s FedEx Forum show in Memphis on September 7. He was rushed off stage when shots were fired. Lil Baby reacted to the shooting on social media.

“Unfortunately I Couldn’t Perform Last Night In Memphis,” Lil Baby wrote. “Ima Make Sure Everybody Gets A Refund Tho.”

Police believed the shooting was premeditated. CEO Jizzle survived the attack.

“Ain’t no way I’ma let a f###### take me out,” he said in an Instagram Live video.

Young was apprehended at his Memphis residence on Wednesday (September 27). Two others, Truquez Boyd and Kylon Cowan, were arrested but not charged with crimes connected to the Lil Baby concert shooting.

Detectives found weapons and ammunition when they conducted a search of the residence. Authorities recovered several firearms, including Glocks and semi-automatic rifles.

Young’s bond was set at $150,000. Police did not disclose bond information for Boyd and Cowan, who were hit with drug and weapons charges.