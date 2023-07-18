Lil Baby Enlists Teyana Taylor’s Help For Tour Amid Cancellations, Low Ticket Sales Chatter

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Baby canceled several of his tour dates before hitting the road for the first show, which takes place in Houston on July 26.

Teyana Taylor revealed her involvement in Lil Baby’s It’s Only Us Tour on Monday (July 17). The actress/singer will serve as the creative director for the tour, which faced speculation about poor ticket sales due to several dates getting canceled.

Lil Baby unveiled a revamped tour schedule on Friday (July 13). Days later, Teyana Taylor detailed her role in his tour.

“He say ‘IT’S ONLY US’ I say IT’S ONLY UP from here!” she wrote via Instagram. “So let’s turn s### up a notch! Go time @lilbaby. Thank you @lilbaby & @qcmceo_p for trusting @theauntiesinc to creative direct & co-produce The #IOU tour! This one will be one for the books fasho!!”

Teyana Taylor added, “Musical direction, choreography, production, visual content, wardrobe, stage presence, whew. you def in good hands with one hell of a village & I can’t wait for the world to see how much fun we have with this s###!”

Lil Baby announced his tour in April. Shows in Denver, Indianapolis, Louisville, Phoenix, Sacramento and Salt Lake City were quietly canceled before the start of the tour in July.

The Kid LAROI was also removed from the lineup, which features GloRilla, Rylo Rodriguez, Junxho and Gloss Up. The tour is scheduled to begin in Houston on July 26.

