Lil Baby Lounges In Pool; Calls On GloRilla, Kid LAROI & More For Summer Tour

Lil Baby is hitting the road with GloRilla, The Kid LAROI, Rylo Rodriguez, Gloss Up and Hunxho for the It’s Only Us Tour.

Lil Baby recruited GloRilla, The Kid LAROI and more for the It’s Only Us Tour.

The Quality Control Music artist announced his latest tour by sharing a video of himself relaxing in his pool on Monday (April 10). The clip showed Lil Baby calling the artists who will join him on tour.

Lil Baby’s tour will feature GloRilla, The Kid LAROI, Rylo Rodriguez, Gloss Up and Hunxho. The first concert is scheduled to take place in Houston on July 26.

Tickets for Lil Baby’s tour go on sale this Thursday (April 13). GloRilla and The Kid LAROI won’t appear at a few of the shows.

View Lil Baby’s announcement and tour dates below.

July 26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

July 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

July 29 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

August 1- Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

August 2 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

August 4 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

August 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

August 6 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

August 9 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

August 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

August 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

August 15 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

August 17 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

August 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

August 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

August 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

August 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

August 26 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

August 31 – Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena

September 2 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

September 3 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

September 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

September 6 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

September 7 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

September 8 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

September 9 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

September 11 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

September 12 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

September 15 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

September 16 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

September 19 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

September 22 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena