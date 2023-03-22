Lil Baby Shows Off Limited Edition Electric Maybach Designed By Virgil Abloh 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Baby now owns one of only 150 luxury “Project MAYBACH” vehicles designed by Virgil Abloh in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz.

Lil Baby has become the proud owner of a limited-edition bespoke Maybach designed in collaboration with the late Virgil Abloh before his untimely passing in November 2021.

He took to Instagram to show off a video of the vehicle, which comes with a miniature replica. The “Project MAYBACH” car is strictly limited to just 150 units, as referenced on the branding. The clip is set to the tune of Lil Baby’s 2022 single, “From Now On” featuring Future. The track contains the lyric, “Virgil Maybach be so sweet, we just get ’em, ain’t no beef.” Check out the “Project MAYBACH” in the video below and listen to “From Now On” at the end of the page.

The luxury “one-of-a-kind electric showcar” also made an appearance in the video for Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind cut “Sticky”. While it’s unclear if Drizzy actually owns one, the “Project MAYBACH” Chief Designer Officer seems to think he should.

“@champagnepapi this one really suits you!” Gorden Wagener penned in the caption of an Instagram post last August alongside several images of Drake and the off-road car.

Mercedes-Benz released a short documentary detailing the creative process behind the “Project MAYBACH” collaboration. The famed designer featured in the film before he died.

“The premise is to use two words to drive you to a new action,” Virgil Abloh explained. “So utility and luxury are usually not used in the same sentence and the car we’re developing can function as such.”

Lil Baby – From Now On Ft. Future