Lil Baby Previews Verse He Forgot To Submit For Young Thug’s ‘Punk’ Album

Lil Baby shared a snippet of his unreleased verse for Young Thug’s song “Bubbly,” which he forgot to send in time for Thugger’s ‘Punk’ album.

An absentminded Lil Baby missed out on contributing to Young Thug’s Punk album.

In a TikTok video, Lil Baby revealed he recorded a verse for the song “Bubbly.” Unfortunately, he forgot to send it to Thugger in time for Punk’s October 15 release date.

“When young thug send you a song for his album [and] you forget to send it back,” he captioned the TikTok video, which featured a snippet of his verse.

Even without Lil Baby, Young Thug had plenty of firepower on his “Bubbly” track. The album cut featured two chart-toppers in Drake and Travis Scott.

Fans will likely hear many more Young Thug and Lil Baby collaborations in the future as the two men’s bond runs deeper than rap. In fact, Thugger played an instrumental role in getting his fellow ATLien out of the streets.

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Young Thug recalled how he used to pay Lil Baby thousands of dollars to pursue a rap career. Thugger was willing to part with some money if it meant the future star would stay out of legal trouble.

“I just didn’t want him to go back to prison,” he told The Breakfast Club. “I was scared for him to go back to jail because he had just did a bid. He got straight out of jail and went straight back to the same neighborhood, the same house that the police busted and locked him up.”

Listen to more of what Thugger had to say about Lil Baby below.