Young Thug Drops ‘Punk’ Album Featuring J. Cole, Drake, Travis Scott & More

Atlanta-raised rapper Young Thug returned with another body of work. Punk landed on DSPs today (October 15), and the project features several high-profile acts.

J. Cole shows up on “Stressed” with T-Shyne. For “Bubbly,” Young Thug tapped Drake and Travis Scott. Plus, the Punk tracklist includes contributions by late artists Juice WRLD and Mac Miller.

There are also guest appearances from Strick, Gunna, Future, BSlime, Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, Lil Double 0, Doja Cat, Nate Ruess, and Jeff Bhasker. Production for the album was provided by Charlie Handsome, T-Minus, Pi’erre Bourne, Wheezy, and more.

PUNK OUT NOW https://t.co/FLdqxK4Qhv — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) October 15, 2021

Young Thug teased the release date for Punk back in July during his Tiny Desk (Home) performance for NPR. He is set to be the musical guest on the October 16 episode of Saturday Night Live.

Punk is Young Thug’s second official studio LP. 2019’s So Much Fun was a commercial and critical success for Thugger. That album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 131,000 first-week units.

Additionally, Young Thug released numerous mixtapes such as Barter 6, Slime Season, Jeffery, and Beautiful Thugger Girls. The YSL leader also teamed with Future for Super Slimey and Chris Brown for Slime & B. YSL’s Slime Language 2 compilation peaked at #1 earlier this year.

–