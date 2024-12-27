Lil Baby Goes Out All For Sons’ Christmas With Lifesize Playhouse & Cars 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Baby spared no expense for his two sons this Christmas, splurging on a lifesize playhouse and two miniature vehicles.

The Atlanta rapper is father to two little boys, nine-year-old Jason with Ayesha Howard and five-year-old Loyal Armani with Jayda Cheaves. Lil Baby spared no expense for his sons this Christmas, splurging on a dream clubhouse in the backyard.

On Friday (December 27), Lil Baby took to Instagram to give fans a brief glimpse of his sons’ playhouse.

The two-story building features a balcony, with colorful lights adorning the outside and flashing from the interior. Additionally, two small vehicles sit in the driveway, likely miniature versions of the rapper’s own cars.

The playhouse also includes an exterior climbing wall leading to the first floor, and a slide that wraps around the building.

“The boys got they own house and cars,” Lil Baby wrote on the video.

Lil Baby’s sons have large social media followings. The boys’ mothers manage their accounts with hundreds of thousands of followers.

However, during a recent interview, Lil Baby revealed he’s not a fan of his sons’ online presence.

“I feel like the internet is a crazy place,” he told Lil Yachty on his “A Safe Place” podcast. “If it was up to me, I wouldn’t put my children on the internet for real. But it is what it is…what I will say is I come from a different cloth so it’s certain s### we don’t play about. Cause nobody gon make a comment that they say on the internet around me, never.”