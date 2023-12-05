Lil Baby Reportedly Disses Gunna After DJ Plays “Drip Too Hard” [VIDEO]

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It sounds like Baby threw shots at Gunna in a viral clip.

A video making the rounds on the internet appears to show Lil Baby dissing his former musical partner, Gunna.

According to reports, a DJ played “Drip Too Hard” by Lil Baby and Gunna at a concert while Baby was on stage. At one point, it sounds like Baby says, “F### the rats.

The date of the viral footage has not been confirmed. Earlier this year, Baby did embark on the It’s Only Us Tour in support of his It’s Only Me studio LP. That trek hit cities such as Houston, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, DC and Boston.

Nah lil baby dissed gunna on stage when “Drip too hard” came on 😳😳😳



“f*ck the 🐀 turn that 💩 off” pic.twitter.com/H8YLkmMLFh — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 4, 2023

Gunna has been accused of turning on his YSL label boss Young Thug in an ongoing RICO case in Georgia. The rapper, born Sergio Kitchens, pled guilty to a racketeering charge but denied working with the prosecution.

There was speculation that Lil Baby distanced himself from Gunna following “snitching” allegations against the DS4Ever album creator. Some fans believe Baby also dissed Gunna in an unreleased track.

Lil Baby and Gunna dropped “Drip Too Hard” in 2018. The Diamond-certified collaboration peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The duo released their Drip Harder mixtape that same year.