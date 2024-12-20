Lil Baby Finally Opens Up About Gunna Relationship, Fans Have Thoughts 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Despite crafting numerous hit songs together, Lil Baby distanced himself from Gunna following the YSL trial.

Lil Baby is clearing the air on his relationship with Gunna, shutting down the possibility of a potential reunion.

The “BAND4BAND” hitmaker distanced himself from Gunna when the YSL rapper took an Alford plea in the RICO case. Baby didn’t hold back when addressing his former friend and frequent collaborators during a recent interview with Charlamagne Tha God on his Out Of Context series.

“We don’t got no relationship,” Lil Baby stated when asked about ties to Gunna before addressing critics claiming he can’t make hits alone.

“The internet will say anything,” he said. “Do you know how many hits I got? So, that don’t even make sense.”

He also turned down a potential collab, stating, “I don’t see that happening,” even if it came at the behest of Young Thug.

However, his comments divided fans, sparking a range of reactions online. One quoted him talking about his commercial success, adding, “you was cool with gunna and he prolly gave you some of that hit bro haven’t had a hit since gunna left him.”

Another argued Gunna is producing the best music of his career while Lil Baby is delivering his worst.

Lil Baby also had his defenders. “There isn’t 3 artists in this generation who got a better rap album than My Turn,” wrote one.

“lil baby is way tougher than gunna,” a different fan declared. “i seen all i needed to see.”

Meanwhile, elsewhere during the interview, Lil Baby denied dissing Gunna on his 2023 song “350,” again blaming fans online for jumping to conclusions.

“I talk about rats in every song I had since I started rappin’.” he insisted. “They just be creating a narrative and I don’t even be talkin’ about a n####. It’s whoever’s a rat.”