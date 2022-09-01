Lil Baby Meets With Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Democratic politician thanks the Hip Hop artist for his support.

The political season for the 2022 mid-term elections is starting to heat up. In addition to U.S. House of Representatives and Senate seats being up for grabs, there are races for state-wide positions such as Stacey Abrams versus Brian Kemp in Georgia.

Notable Hip Hop figures will likely publicly step into the arena of politics as the November 8th elections draw closer. For example, Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams recently took part in a conversation with Atlanta-bred rap star Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones.

Fair Fight Action organization founder Stacey Abrams posted a brief video of her sitdown with Lil Baby on Instagram. Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Chief Operating Officer of Baby’s Quality Control Music label, also attended the meeting.

“It was a pleasure to meet with you and hear your story. And I appreciate you taking the time to hear mine. We have an election to win and support like yours reminds everyone that they have a place here too,” Abrams wrote to Lil Baby on Instagram.

Last month, Stacey Abrams slammed Republican incumbent governor Brian Kemp for the cancelation of the Music Midtown festival in Atlanta. Rappers like Future, 2 Chainz, Denzel Curry, and Key Glock were listed as performers for the concert. Abrams blamed Kemp’s decision to sign a law that legalized carrying concealed handguns in public without a permit for the money-making event leaving the city.

Music Midtown organizers reportedly called off this year’s festival due to concern over being unable to ensure the attendees’ safety from gun violence. Critics also cited former Republican Governor Nathan Deal’s so-called Guns Everywhere Bill as a reason for the cancelation too.

Brian Kemp has regularly led Stacey Abrams in head-to-head polls for the Georgia governorship. The two politicians also faced off in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election. Kemp won that race against Abrams by a 50.2% to 48.8% margin.