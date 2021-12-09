Lil Baby Named Vevo’s Most Watched Artist In The U.S. For Second Straight Year

Two Lil Nas X visuals saw the most global engagement on the platform.

It’s clear that Atlanta rapper Lil Baby is a streaming juggernaut. The Quality Control Music recording artist continues to rack up end-of-the-year honors from the world’s biggest music streaming services.

For example, Vevo revealed Lil Baby was the most-viewed act in America from December 1, 2020 to December 1, 2021. The “Voice of the Heroes” performer also topped the same Vevo list last year.

Lil Baby’s 770 million Vevo views came in first place on the “Year In Review 2021” recap for the United States. He was followed by The Weeknd (559 million views) in the runner-up position.

Hip Hop Dominated Vevo’s USA Top 10 Artists List For 2021

Veteran stars Future (#3; 481 million views), Chris Brown (#4; 476 million views), and Drake (#8; 428 million views) did well on Vevo in the States too. Doja Cat (#7; 429 million views) and Lil Nas X (#9; 382 million views) also made the platform’s Top 10 most-viewed artist tally.

Plus, Lil Nas X secured the first two positions on the U.S. and global Vevo Engagement Chart with “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” at #1 and “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow at #2. The Engagement Chart ranks videos according to the most likes, shares, and comments across the Vevo network.

“In 2021, fan consumption and engagement with music videos continued to yield many insights about the vital nature of the music video in driving, shaping, and reacting to cultural moments,” states Alan Price, Vevo’s Chief Executive Officer.

Price adds, “And artists such as The Weeknd, Doja Cat, and Ariana Grande collaborated with Vevo to further develop their visual catalog and storytelling through Vevo’s original content series, such as LIFT and Official Live Performances.”

In addition to being Vevo’s Most Watched Artist for 2021, Lil Baby also achieved tremendous success on Apple Music. The 27-year-old southerner occupied the top two spots on that streamer’s 2021 Top 100 USA Chart as a guest feature on Drake’s “Wants and Needs” and Pop Smoke’s “For the Night.”