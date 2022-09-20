Lil Baby Reportedly Partied With Travis Scott Before Canceling Festival Performance

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A riot broke out after Baby called off his headlining set.

Lil Baby issued an apology for missing his performance at Vancouver’s 2022 Breakout Festival on September 18. According to the 27-year-old rapper, health complications played a role in his decision to pull out of the show.

“I would like to start off by saying I truly apologize [to] Vancouver, Canada, The Breakout Festival, and to everyone who was in attendance!” wrote Lil Baby on his Instagram Story.

The Atlanta native continued, “I have been going so hard these past few months without any breaks that it finally caught up with me. And my body completely shut down. I owe you guys big time and will for sure make up for it soon.”

However, a new article claims Lil Baby partied with other celebrities just hours before his scheduled headlining gig at the Breakout Festival. Baby apparently showed up at Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

The event supposedly served as a celebration of professional boxer Canelo Álvarez’s victory over Gennady Golovkin on September 17. According to TMZ, Travis Scott and DJ Drama also joined Lil Baby at the Vegas function.

It is not clear if Lil Baby attended Zouk that night as a paid attendee or just as a guest. Baby has been known to take club bookings outside of his larger gigs like music festivals and the recently wrapped “One Of Them Ones” tour with Chris Brown.

Lil Baby canceling his Breakout Festival appearance became headline news because of the violent fallout. Multiple outlets reported riots breaking out at the PNE Amphitheatre after the rap star announced the cancelation.