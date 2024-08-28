Lil Baby Sounds Off During Las Vegas Arrest: “I Got A Gun In My Nuts”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Baby was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit in Nevada. His lawyers say he has a permit in Georgia.

Footage of Lil Baby’s Las Vegas arrest surfaced on Wednesday (August 28). The multi-platinum-selling rapper offered $200,000 to a security guard and urged cops to search below his waist during his detainment.

“I need 20 bands, call this number for me,” Lil Baby told a security guard. “Aye, security – the Black guy. Call the number for me. They locking me up for a gun, but I got a license. Security. Security! F### your job! I’ll give you 200 bands a year, I swear to God, security. Security! I’ll give you 200 bands a year. You don’t make 200 bands here. Let me go.”

Lil Baby repeatedly told police, “I got a gun in my nuts.” He asked the cops to thoroughly search him.

“Check me good,” he said. “I got a gun in my nuts. Check me good. We on the camera. I got a gun in my nuts. Check me good! I got a gun!”

He continued, “Officer, I got a gun in my nuts … You can’t feel it. Check. You gotta go in—go in my nuts! No, I got it. I told y’all. I got a gun.”

Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, went to Las Vegas for basketball star James Harden’s birthday. The Motown Records artist was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center and released on $5,000 bail on Monday (August 26).

“To be clear, Dominique Jones has a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) Permit,” his attorneys Drew Findling and David Chesnoff said. “On his behalf, we are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding his arrest in Las Vegas.”

Nevada honors concealed carry permits from more than two dozen states. Georgia is not included in the approved list of states.