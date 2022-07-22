Lil Baby Strikes Partnership To Offer 100 Jobs In Atlanta

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Baby is working with business owner Lemont Bradley to give job opportunities to people under the age of 21.

Lil Baby has teamed up with entrepreneur Lemont Bradley to provide jobs to 100 people under the age of 21 in Atlanta.

“We are looking to give out 100 jobs to teenagers and young adults in the metro Atlanta area,” Lil Baby and Bradley told Atlanta’s CBS affiliate. “With the crime rate surrounding scams, robbery, and even murder being so high, we are looking to provide a positive outlet and revenue stream to those who are looking for an income.”

Bradley is offering jobs at his three businesses: Auto Spa Bistro, Eco Car Spa and Clutch Restaurant. He’s also getting into business with Lil Baby as the two plan to open a lawn care service in the fall.

“We are so excited about this initiative,” they said. “Of course, we are looking forward to helping boost the city’s economy but we are really focused on lowering the city’s crime rate.”

Lil Baby unveiled his partnership with Bradley a month before the release of the Quality Control rapper’s Untrapped documentary. The film is scheduled to drop on August 26. It will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the official trailer for Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby below.