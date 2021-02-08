Lil Baby Takes Fans Behind The Scenes For ‘Errbody’ Music Video

(AllHipHop News)
To celebrate his 26th birthday on December 3, Lil Baby let loose new music videos for his tracks “Errbody” and “On Me.” Both records charted on Billboard’s Hot 100 rankings.
The visuals for ‘Errbody’ has collected more than 15 million views on YouTube since its release. The Grammy-nominated Quality Control recording artist partnered with Vevo to present a behind-the-scenes look at the song’s MV.
The city of Atlanta served as the mini-film’s setting. The treatment included landing a real helicopter in the middle of Lil Baby’s neighborhood. He is also seen driving a vintage Chevelle SS and a Dodge Charger Hellcat.
Plus, Lil Baby got the chance to live out his dreams of being an action movie star like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Wesley Snipes, or Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He is quoted saying, “I fought a guy, dragged another by his legs out the house, and threw a knife at another guy, it was a real thrill.”
The rapper later added, “I would describe the song as Baby in rare form. A lot of my tracks are melodies and on this one, I went non-stop.” Directors Edgar Estevez, Daps, and Christian Breslauer also provided commentary for “The Making of ‘Errbody'” episode of Vevo Footnotes.