Lil Baby Drops Music Videos For New Singles “Errbody” & “On Me”

(AllHipHop News)
“We celebrating my 4 Day All Week Starting Tonight,” tweeted Lil Baby on November 29. The Atlanta rapper celebrated his 26th birthday on December 3, and he actually gave his fans gifts in the form of two new songs.
We celebrating my 4 Day All Week Starting Tonight 🤷🏽♂️
— Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) November 29, 2020
Thanks For The Bday Wishes From My Fans & Supporters .. In Return I’m Dropping 2songs 2videos Tonight 🤯
— Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) December 3, 2020
The respective music videos for “Errbody” and “On Me” arrived on YouTube overnight. Section 8 produced “Errbody” with Daps directing the visuals. Keemotion directed the clip for “On Me.” The track was produced by Chi Chi and Evrgrn.
Earlier this year, Lil Baby dropped his sophomore studio album, My Turn, to commerical success and critical acclaim. The LP was certified double platinum by the RIAA, becoming the first project released in 2020 to reach that status.
Many rap pundits and listeners have Lil Baby on their respective shortlists for Hip Hop’s 2020 MVP. My Turn landed at #2, behind Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, on the Top Billboard 200 Album year-end chart.
Lil Baby was recently included on Forbes magazine’s 30 Under 30 list, and he was named Artist of the Year by Apple Music. His standout protest song “The Bigger Picture” was nominated in the Best Rap Performance category at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.