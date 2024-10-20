Man Shot On Lil Baby Video Shoot Files $600K Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A man shot during a Lil Baby music video shoot is suing for over $600,000, claiming the production companies and security firms failed to provide adequate protection, leading to his severe injuries.

A man shot during a Lil Baby music video shoot in Atlanta is suing several companies involved in the production, seeking over $600,000 in damages for alleged negligence.

Kevin Mares was working on the music video for the Grammy-winning rapper when two unidentified individuals opened fire near the set on May 14, 2024

Mares was hit in the neck during the incident, which occurred at a shopping plaza on Verbena Street in Atlanta.

The lawsuit claims Shotclock, LLC, the production company overseeing the shoot, and Quality Control Music, LLC, Lil Baby’s management company, failed to provide adequate security.

.It also targets two security firms hired for the event, Cannon Executive Protection Agency, LLC, and Tactical Elite Protection Services, LLC, for allegedly subcontracting security services without proper approval and failing to provide adequately trained personnel.

The complaint states that the defendants were responsible for ensuring the safety of everyone involved in the production, including Mares, but failed to do so.

The filing argues that the companies “negligently failed to exercise reasonable care in the performance, training, and staffing of the specific security services required for an international recording artist production” and that their actions led to Mares’ “severe and permanent injuries.”

Peter A. Law, the attorney representing Mares, claimed that the defendants had prior knowledge of the dangers in the area, which had a history of violent crime.

“Defendants knew or should have known that a significant number of violent crimes were committed in the surrounding area,” the lawsuit reads, adding that security personnel failed to prevent loiterers and trespassers from accessing the site.

Mares is seeking compensation for his medical expenses, which are expected to exceed $680,000 for damages, including pain and suffering lost earnings and diminished ability to work.

The lawsuit also seeks punitive damages, alleging that the defendants’ actions showed “a conscious indifference to consequences.”

Lil Baby is not named in the lawsuit.