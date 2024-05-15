Three Men Shot On Set Of Lil Baby Video Shoot In Atlanta 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

​​Lil Baby was filming a music video in Atlanta when gunfire erupted, leaving three men shot and residents fearing for their lives.

​​Lil Baby was filming a music video in Atlanta when gunfire erupted, leaving three men injuring in the shooting and residents fearing for their lives.

The rapper was shooting the video near a commercial strip in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday (May 14), per Fox 5 Atlanta. Lil Baby was captured on video by a local taco store, apparently arriving at the shoot hours before the shooting.

At least 3 people reportedly injured after gunfire rang out in the Dixie Hills area of Atlanta, Georgia; allegedly Lil Baby was shooting a music video in the area when gunfire rang out pic.twitter.com/r11PsY4D8m — KING 👑 (@Splashystackss) May 15, 2024

Multiple witnesses say Lil Baby was in the area during the shooting but was not injured. However, Atlanta police report three men were shot and are all expected to survive. When cops arrived on the scene, they found a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the back and a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Officials also discovered a 23-year-old man had been transported to hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck.

‘Lil Baby pulled up’ | A shooting in #Atlanta injures 3, leaves a neighborhood shaken. People tell me it happened during a video shoot for rapper #LilBaby. Cell phone video shows him before shots rang out. Councilman @ByronAmos looking for solutions to gun violence @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/lOueveFojy — Angelina Salcedo (@AngelinaOnTV) May 15, 2024

Atlanta police also confirmed that the injured men are not believed to have been on Lil Baby’s production team. Nonetheless, cops said there may have been “individuals involved in the totality of the production that were involved in the incident.”

Chasity Roman of Slapping Tacos ATL told Fox 5 she was delivering a burito when she the shooting began. “I fell in between the bullets. It was nothing but bullets, pow pow pow! It was terrible.”

She added, “It was just a concert. I was waiting for Lil Baby to come buy my tacos up.”