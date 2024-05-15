Three Men Shot On Set Of Lil Baby Video Shoot In Atlanta 

Lil Baby was filming a music video in Atlanta when gunfire erupted, leaving three men injuring in the shooting and residents fearing for their lives.
The rapper was shooting the video near a commercial strip in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday (May 14), per Fox 5 Atlanta. Lil Baby was captured on video by a local taco store, apparently arriving at the shoot hours before the shooting.
Multiple witnesses say Lil Baby was in the area during the shooting but was not injured. However, Atlanta police report three men were shot and are all expected to survive. When cops arrived on the scene, they found a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the back and a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm.
Officials also discovered a 23-year-old man had been transported to hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck.
Atlanta police also confirmed that the injured men are not believed to have been on Lil Baby’s production team. Nonetheless, cops said there may have been “individuals involved in the totality of the production that were involved in the incident.”
Chasity Roman of Slapping Tacos ATL told Fox 5 she was delivering a burito when she the shooting began. “I fell in between the bullets. It was nothing but bullets, pow pow pow! It was terrible.”
She added, “It was just a concert. I was waiting for Lil Baby to come buy my tacos up.”