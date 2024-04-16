Lil Baby & Dreezy Deny Hooking Up In California Mansion

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Social media users assumed the two rappers accidentally revealed their relationship.

Internet detectives suspected Atlanta’s Lil Baby and Chicago’s Dreezy recently spent time together in California. However, the recording artists have pushed back on the rumors of them connecting while on the West Coast.

On Monday (April 15), Lil Baby shared several pictures of himself at a mansion in California on his Instagram page. Around the same time, Dreezy also posted photos from what appeared to be the same home.

The similar-looking images sparked speculation that Baby and Dreezy possibly hooked up at the California residence. Both performers have addressed the online gossip in an Instagram comment section.

“[Three billed cap emojis] Y’all are reaching! That’s the homie!!” Dreezy wrote on Instagram. In addition, Lil Baby commented, “Same house, different days, y’all be reaching [too] hard.”

Dreezy used to date Atlanta-bred R&B singer Jacquees. The former couple’s breakup became publicly messy once Jacquees began a relationship with Deon Sanders’s now-pregnant daughter, Deiondra Sanders.

Lil Baby has two children by two different women. Ayesha Howard gave birth to his first son in 2015. The Quality Control Music-backed hitmaker also has a five-year-old son with social media personality Jayda Cheaves.

In 2021, Lil Baby also denied dating rapper/actress Saweetie. Fellow Quality Control signee, Quavo, reacted to the reports about Baby allegedly connecting with his ex-girlfriend. The Migos member posted, “Ain’t trippin. We can swap it out! #QCTHELABEL.”