Lil Cease Breaks Silence on Diddy Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Cease opens up about defending Sean “Diddy” Combs amidst serious allegations and announces a book on Junior M.A.F.I.A.

Former Bad Boy artist and Junior M.A.F.I.A. member Lil Cease has spoken out amidst serious allegations against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The allegations against Combs have been grave and numerous, painting a troubling picture of his past actions. Combs has recently come under fire due to allegations of violence and sexual assault.

Among the accusations detailed, Combs was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie, an issue that was reportedly resolved quickly through a settlement.

Furthermore, Combs faces allegations of sexual assault against Joi Dickerson Neil. Even more disturbing are the claims of a woman identified only as Jane Doe, who alleges that in the early 1990s, Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall committed egregious acts of sexual violence against her and a friend following an event at Uptown Records.

Finally, Diddy was hit with a $30 million lawsuit filed by a man named Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who claimed the mogul sexually assaulted him, tried to cover up a shooting, and even taped celebrities during infamous “freak off parties.”

During an interview, Lil Cease, a long-time collaborator and friend of Diddy, seemed to play it safe. He didn’t defend Diddy but he didn’t trash him either.

“At the end of the day, a lot of things is accusations. We don’t know if it’s true or if it’s not. I’m not the one to say what’s true and what’s not. But I hope everyone finds comfort, finds peace. And that’s how I see it,” Lil Cease told TMZ.

Lil Cease rose to fame as a member of Junior M.A.F.I.A., a group put together by The Notorious B.I.G. in the early ’90s. The group included members such as himself, Lil’ Kim, Trife, Larceny of The Snakes, Capone, Bugz, Mc Klepto, Nino Brown, Chico Del Vec, and Banger.

The group hit big with the classics “Players Anthem” and “Get Money” featuring Notorious B.I.G. from their debut album Conspiracy in 1995. They disbanded after the murder of B.I.G. in March 1997.

This association with Hip-Hop royalty positioned Cease amid the genre’s golden era, not just as a witness but as an active participant.

Toward the end of the interview, Lil Cease revealed a documentary that will delve into Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s intricate history and behind-the-scenes stories is on the way, promising an enriching narrative on one of Hip-Hop’s most revered collectives.

“It’s a documentary we got to working on, a M.A.F.I.A documentary. It’s going to tell our trials and tribulations and our love for each other. We are [also] working on some things as far as the MAFIA the group,” Lil Cease revealed.