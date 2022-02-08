Lil Dicky & Cardi B Star In “Gopuff Quartertime Show” Teaser Video

Find out how you can watch the “Freaky Friday” rapper’s special performance on Super Bowl Sunday.

Millions of viewers will tune in to see the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI this weekend. In addition, there will be a lot of attention on the ad breaks as well.

Like every year, the Big Game provides companies the chance to roll out brand new commercials for their products. Consumer goods delivery company Gopuff tapped two rap stars for its latest advertisement.

Gopuff drafted David “Lil Dicky” Burd for the “Gopuff Quartertime Show.” The star of FXX’s Dave uses the 83-second spot to promote his upcoming performance taking place between the first two quarters of Super Bowl LVI.

Bronx-bred entertainer Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar shows up in the Gopuff promotional video as well. Cardi B is seen in the clip consuming her signature Whipshots vodka-infused whipped cream.

In addition, Gopuff is offering $10 off the first three orders for new customers at the start of the “Gopuff Quartertime Show” using the code QUARTERTIME. Gopuff delivers in more than 1,000 cities across the United States as well as major cities in the United Kingdom and France.

Besides being a celebrity endorser, Lil Dicky is also a creator of Platinum-certified songs such as “Professional Rapper” featuring Snoop Dogg and “Freaky Friday” featuring Chris Brown. Fans can watch Lil Dicky’s “Gopuff Quartertime Show” on Sunday, February 13 live on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.