Lil Dicky Hopes Overcoming Insecurities About His Penis Inspires Others

The “Freaky Friday” hitmaker is back with new episodes of his comedy series.

Season three of Dave returned to the FX network on April 5. The show’s creator, rapper/comedian David “Lil Dicky” Burd, also stars as a fictionalized version of himself on the program.

The on-screen version of Lil Dicky confirms having hypospadias, a condition where the opening of the penis is on the underside instead of the tip. The real-life Pennsylvania native wants the world to know that the TV character reflects the actual hardships of the actor.

“Everyone has their own things they struggle with in life, and what I want this show to do is if someone sees me dealing with insecurities about my penis in a proactive way, then maybe it will inspire them to look at their insecurities and not be so affected by them,” Dicky told Billboard.

The 35-year-old “Freaky Friday” performer added, “I want the show to inspire people to live their best lives… I think that’s always been my biggest strength, how unabashedly honest I am.”

“Freaky Friday” featuring R&B star Chris Brown earned a 5x-Platinum plaque from the RIAA. That collaboration rose to No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, the highest placement on that chart of Lil Dicky’s career.

His mainstream breakout hit “Save Dat Money” featuring Fetty Wap and Rich Homie Quan received 2x-Platinum certification. A charity single called “Earth” went Platinum and made it to No. 17 on the Hot 100. Lil Dicky’s Gold-certified debut studio album, Professional Rapper, opened at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In addition to Lil Dicky, the main cast of Dave includes Andrew Santino, Taylor Misiak, Christine Ko, Los Angeles rapper GaTa, and Travis “Taco” Bennett of Odd Future. Celebrities like YG, Young Thug, Gunna, Doja Cat, Lil Yachty, Rae Sremmurd, and Lil Nas X have made cameo appearances.