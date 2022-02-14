Cardi B Pops Up For Lil Dicky’s Disastrous “Gopuff Quartertime Show”

Cardi B had a huge Super Bowl weekend. The rap superstar was inside SoFi Stadium to see the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals. Her night ended with her husband, Offset, presenting her with a special Valentine’s Day surprise.

Additionally, Cardi B was part of Lil Dicky’s “Gopuff Quartertime Show” presentation. Lil Dicky teamed up with the Gopuff food delivery company to showcase a “performance” between the first two quarters of Super Bowl LVI.

The so-called “one-of-a-kind music spectacle” streamed on social media sites like YouTube and Twitter. Lil Dicky’s Dave co-star GaTa joined him for the show. The two rappers prepared to entertain fans with dancers, pyrotechnics, and stunts.

Before Lil Dicky hit the stage, he had to oversee product placement. The concert highlighted brands such as Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila and Selena Gomez’s Serendipity Ice Cream. Cardi B then popped up, via a video conference app, to make sure her vodka-infused Whipshots whipped cream made it on screen.

After the “Gopuff Quartertime Show” officially began, all hell broke loose. Lil Dicky and the crew had to deal with multiple catastrophes. A shocked Cardi B can even be heard saying, “What the f###?!?”

MIRIMAR & Prettybird Helped Create Lil Dicky’s “Gopuff Quartertime Show”

“Like Gopuff, Lil Dicky was born in Philadelphia and has quickly amassed a loyal fan base who care about creativity and culture. As consumers’ consumption needs evolve – both in media and in delivery – we love that the ‘Gopuff Quartertime Show’ was able to instantly bring fans entertaining content faster than ever before,” says Daniel Folkman, SVP Business at Gopuff.

Award-winning creative agency MIRIMAR was behind the comedic “Gopuff Quartertime Show” campaign. Kitao Sakurai served as the director. The California-based Prettybird creative think tank produced the content.

“Gopuff is a hugely ambitious, active brand. Rather than buy a traditional 30-sec spot and hope it breaks through, we created an entertainment platform that can be ongoing, achieve awareness, and get people actively experiencing Gopuff,” states said John McKelvey, Founder/Chief Creative Officer of MIRIMAR.

In addition, Gopuff will begin airing a commercial starring Lil Dicky that was captured on the set of the “Gopuff Quartertime Show.” The company is also now offering $10 off new customers’ first three orders over the next six months with the code QUARTERTIME.